Rangers Beat Ikorodu City to Secure NPFL Crown

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rangers International F.C. have been crowned champions of the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) after defeating Ikorodu City F.C. 2-1 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos on Sunday.

The Flying Antelopes secured their ninth league title with an impressive away victory under coach Fidelis Ilechukwu.

Chidiebere Nwobodo opened the scoring for Rangers in the 30th minute before adding his second goal 10 minutes into the second half to give the visitors full control of the match.

Ikorodu City pulled one back through Moses Ali in the 58th minute, but Rangers held on to seal the title-winning victory.

Meanwhile, Rivers United F.C. finished second on the table after a comfortable 3-0 win against Katsina United F.C. in Port Harcourt.

Chijioke Mbaoma scored twice for Rivers United, while Aniekeme Okon added the third goal.