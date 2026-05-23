APC to hand Tinubu Certificate of Return in Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bola Tinubu is set to receive the Certificate of Return and the presidential flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday, officially confirming him as the party’s candidate for the 2027 general election.

The presentation will take place at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja after the completion of the party’s nationwide direct primary held across 8,809 wards on Saturday.

According to a statement by presidential aide Bayo Onanuga, the APC presidential primary committee is expected to present the certificate and flag after collation of results, which showed Tinubu in the lead over his only opponent, Stanley Osifo.

Party leaders, including APC governors, members of the National Working Committee, the National Executive Committee, and lawmakers, are expected to attend the event.

The primary was conducted through direct voting in wards across the country, following provisions of the Electoral Act 2026, which allows parties to choose their method of primary elections.

Tinubu voted in his ward in Ikoyi-Obalende, Lagos, alongside the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and later described the exercise as a success and a sign of internal democracy within the party.

Sunday’s ceremony will formally mark the start of Tinubu’s campaign for the 2027 presidential election.