Ebola’s Risk High, Says NCDC as East Africa Battles Fresh Outbreaks

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria has stepped up surveillance and emergency measures over fears of a possible Ebola outbreak following fresh cases reported in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said that although no Ebola case has been recorded in the country, the risk of the disease entering Nigeria remains high because of international travel and movement across borders.

In a public health advisory issued on Sunday, the NCDC said border communities, airports and major transport hubs are now under close monitoring.

The agency said the National Emergency Operations Centre has been placed on alert, while Rapid Response Teams and health experts are on standby in case of any suspected outbreak.

According to the NCDC, surveillance has been strengthened nationwide, especially at points of entry and border areas, to ensure early detection of possible cases.

The agency also said hospitals and healthcare workers are receiving refresher training on infection prevention, patient screening and the handling of suspected Ebola cases.

States have been advised to prepare isolation centres, increase bed capacity and ensure medical supplies are available.

The NCDC added that emergency materials such as protective equipment, laboratory supplies and body bags are being positioned in strategic locations across the country.

The agency warned Nigerians against spreading false information about Ebola and said awareness campaigns are ongoing to educate the public.

Ebola is a deadly viral disease spread through direct contact with infected blood, body fluids or contaminated materials. Common symptoms include fever, weakness, headache and muscle pain.

The latest alert has revived memories of Nigeria’s successful containment of Ebola in 2014 after an infected Liberian-American diplomat, Patrick Sawyer, arrived in Lagos.

Nigeria recorded 20 confirmed cases and eight deaths before the outbreak was contained through contact tracing, isolation and public awareness efforts.