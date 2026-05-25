Tinubu Admits Nigerians Facing Hardship, Insecurity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bola Tinubu has admitted that many Nigerians are still struggling with hardship and insecurity across the country.

Speaking on Sunday after accepting the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket for the 2027 election, Tinubu said his government understands the pains Nigerians are facing due to rising prices and economic changes.

He said the government is taking the concerns seriously and is working to improve the situation through honest leadership and decisive actions.

The president also acknowledged that insecurity remains a major challenge in some parts of the country despite ongoing military operations.

According to him, his administration has invested in intelligence gathering, surveillance, and modern security equipment to tackle insecurity and address its root causes.

Tinubu further urged the National Assembly to approve the creation of state police, describing it as a matter of national emergency.