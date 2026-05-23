35 Million Nigerians Risk Acute Hunger Between June And August — UN

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The United Nations has warned that about 35 million Nigerians could face acute hunger between June and August this year.

In a report released on Friday, the UN humanitarian country team said Nigeria is facing a worsening food crisis, especially in the northern part of the country.

According to the report, nearly one in every seven Nigerians may struggle to get enough food during the lean season, which usually runs from June to August.

The UN said if urgent support is not provided, many families may be forced to reduce the number of meals they eat, sell their belongings, or withdraw their children from school.

The organisation also warned that about 6.4 million children in the north-west and north-east regions are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition this year.

The UN appealed for urgent funding to support life-saving humanitarian assistance across affected communities.

It added that the 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, which requires $516 million in funding, has only received about 40 percent of the needed amount so far.

According to the report, only $215 million had been received as of May 2026.