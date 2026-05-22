Kwankwaso Rejects Claims of Secret Alliance With Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — Rabiu Kwankwaso has denied claims that he is secretly working for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Kwankwaso spoke on Wednesday night during an interview with Global TV, where he described the allegations as false.

The former Kano governor said only “foolish people” would believe claims that he was working for Tinubu behind the scenes.

“We are not working for anybody. We are only working for NDC,” he said.

Kwankwaso added that although Tinubu remains his friend and senior brother, it does not mean they share the same political goals.

“He is doing his own and I am doing my own,” he said.

The comments followed allegations by Sanusi Bature, spokesperson for Abba Yusuf, who claimed Kwankwaso indirectly supported Tinubu during the 2023 election and recently tried to arrange a meeting with the president.

Kwankwaso also said he believes Tinubu may not fully understand the hardship Nigerians are facing because people around him are not telling him the truth.

According to him, many of the president’s associates are contributing to the country’s problems.

Kwankwaso recently joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) alongside Peter Obi, where talks are ongoing about a possible joint presidential ticket ahead of 2027.

He said the NDC decided to support Obi because the party believes he is the best candidate from southern Nigeria.

Kwankwaso added that the coalition still has enough time to convince Nigerians before the next general election.