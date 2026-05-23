Uzodinma Says APC’s Structure Gives it Edge in 2027 Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has said Nigeria’s democracy could be at risk if opposition parties fail to build strong structures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He commented on Saturday during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary, where President Bola Tinubu emerged as the party’s candidate.

Uzodinma said democracy can only thrive when there is strong political competition and urged opposition parties to organise themselves rather than complain about the APC’s dominance.

According to him, “It is no longer a democracy if there is no opposition,” adding that rival parties should strengthen their structures so they can compete effectively.

The governor also said the APC has built strong grassroots support through its electronic membership registration and validation process nationwide.

He claimed that the party’s membership drive has increased participation at the ward level and strengthened its presence nationwide.

Uzodinma further argued that if APC members fully support Tinubu, the party is already in a strong position ahead of the 2027 election.

He praised President Tinubu’s leadership, saying he has performed well enough to merit a second term.