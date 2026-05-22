Desmond Elliot Will Apeal Primary’s Defeat

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Desmond Elliot, the lawmaker representing Surulere constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, has said he will appeal the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election.

Elliot lost the APC ticket for another term in the assembly to Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, who is reportedly backed by Femi Gbajabiamila.

Odunuga-Bakare scored 11,385 votes, while Elliot polled 270 votes in the primary election held on Wednesday.

Reacting to the result, Elliot said he would not accept the process and accused some persons of intimidating and disenfranchising his supporters during the exercise.

“The only person who can ask me to step down is the party,” he said.

He explained that he did not withdraw from the race but only instructed his agents and supporters to stop participating in the voting process because of alleged irregularities.

Elliot claimed there was violence during the primary and said several people were injured.

“Nobody was killed, but a lot of people were really maimed,” he said, adding that some victims were taken to the hospital.

The lawmaker also alleged that many of his supporters were prevented from entering the voting venue and that some party members claimed their cards were fake without proper verification.

According to him, the APC has given him the opportunity to appeal the outcome of the election.

Elliot said he remains loyal to the party and insisted that politics should not be treated as a do-or-die affair.