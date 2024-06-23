Rangers FC Foundation Partners NGO To Improve Mental Health Of Enugu Residents

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Newly inaugurated Rangers International Football Club of Enugu Foundation has commenced its Community impact/Services with Cope and live mental health Awareness Foundation, CAPIO NG, Astric NG.

The Engagement which took place at St. Patrick’s playing ground Coal Camp was For Coal Camp National Team( Community Team ) domiciled in the area and Housing Youth members from the community.

Speaking at the event, Chairman Rangers international Football Club Foundation, Csp Ebere Amaraizu, explained that

the move is part of the strategic Action plan of the foundation as contained in the primary innovation stage of the activities of the first football club foundation in Nigeria .

He said the Rangers Foundation is to help improve Mental Health and General well being of Community members for community Cohesion and greater society .

Amaraizu further stated that mental health is Key as it revolves around mindset and emotion .

He took participants to the 3Ds Of becoming champions such as Discipline , Determination And Dedication.

Earlier in his speech, Executive Director, Cope and live mental health Awareness foundation Rev. Chukwudiebube Nwachukwu Emphasized on the Negative emotions and consequences which included navigation to negative options such as journey to suicide, crime , social misconduct , Substance And Drug addictions, Violent Behaviours.

He warned them to treasure their mental health and maintained that the collaboration with Rangers International Football Club Foundation and others is part of the move for creation of awareness on Mens mental health Awareness Month usually in every month of June.

Mrs Uzoamaka Nwachukwu also of Cope and live mental health Awareness foundation, advised them on anger, pointing out its negative consequences and the need to embrace a resilient mindset.

Appreciating the organizations, the coordinator of Coal Camp National Team, Coach Donatus Onyia expressed joy on behalf of his team members, describing the community engagement as impactful as it has exposed them to knowledge about negative emotions ,mental health and ways of becoming a champion

He thanked Cope and live mental health Awareness foundation, Rangers intl FC Foundation,CapioNg and ASTRIC NG for making it a reality and requested for the community Engagement to be continuous.