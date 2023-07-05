Rangers Inter. FC, Set To Unveil New Coach

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – All is now set for the official unveiling of the immediate past Technical Adviser (TA) of Plateau United, Heartland and Moutain of fire M.F.M F.c, Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu, as the new Rangers Inter FC of Enugu handler.

He will be saddled with the task of molding a winning squad for the ‘Flying Antelopes’,

Administrative Secretary of the club, Barrister Ferdinand Ugwuarua made this revelation, Tuesday in Enugu said Ilechukwu will be unveiled on Wednesday at Rangers Corporate office in Enugu, stressing that all arrangements for a smooth unveiling that will take place at the club’s corporate head office in Enugu have been made.

“It gives me pleasure to inform all our teaming supporters that after a lengthy deliberation to secure the services of a quality coach to take over the technical activities in our club, we have successfully gotten the signature of coach Fidelis Ilechukwu and he would be unveiled in a brief ceremony at the head office of the club.

” His coming will help the club stabilize and challenge effectively for honors in the coming season,” stated Ugwuarua.

Norbert Okolie, the Media/Communication Officer Rangers made Ugwuarua’s statement known to Sports Writers in Enugu said the event will be a brief one.

The Club’s Admin scribe disclosed that the Club’s living legend, and former Super Eagles Player and Coach, Christian Chukwu, who is the technical director of the. Enugu ckub side was highly influential in securing the services of the highly respected and widely traveled coach.

“He will be present at the event just as other stake holders of the club like the national chairman, Rangers Football Supporters Club, will also be around as well as members of the sporting press.

Recalled that Rangers former Chief Coach, Abdul Maikaba, left the club recently at the expiration of his contract





