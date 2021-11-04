Rangers Intr. FC Welcome New Technical Adviser, Set For Unveiling

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Management of seven-time Nigeria professional football league NPFL champions, Rangers International F.C of Enugu has welcomed the club’s new technical Adviser, Abdu Maikaba to the coal city state.

Welcoming the seasoned soccer Tactician to the ‘Flying Antelopes’ fold at its corporate office Wednesday, Rangers General Manager/ Chief Executive officer G.M/CEO, prince Davidson Owumi, assured the coach of management’s unalloyed support in ensuring that all that was needed for the success of the team under his headship was provided.

He said “let me, on behalf of management and the government and good people of Enugu state under the leadership of H.E, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the sports-loving governor, welcomes you as you start a new challenge that I believe will showcase the great quality that you have displayed in both club sides and national teams.

” We shall give you all the support needed to ensure we celebrate at the end of the season with trophies and tickets to the continent,” said the G.M/CEO.

Also speaking, the Administrative secretary of the club, Barrister Ferdinand Ugwuarua, said, “Let me say a very big welcome to you into our club. Our assurances remain that all support needed for you to succeed here will be made available just as we have always done to your predecessors.

“We work as a unit and with the experience, you are coming with, there is no way we shall not succeed together at the end of the season.”

In his brief speech, coach Maikaba said, “I am happy to be here. It is a dream of every coach in the country to be in Rangers and I am here today.

” I am ready to hit the ground running just as I appeal for the corporation of the management in the provision of equipment and logistics that will help in the discharge of these duties. Thank you for this welcome.”

The coach was later taken to his palatial home and is scheduled to be officially unveiled tomorrow, Thursday, October 4, 2021, at another brief ceremony.























