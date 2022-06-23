Police Confirm Abduction Of Seven Travelers In Kogi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of no fewer than seven travellers by suspected kidnappers at Geregu-Ajaokuta road in the state.

Those abducted include a lawyer, a doctor, and five others traveling in different vehicles by 2 pm last Tuesday when they were attacked by their abductors.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the gunmen laid siege on the said road for several hours, shooting sporadically, and in the process, many passengers were abducted while many sustained gunshot injuries.

Our source also revealed the identities of those abducted to include Mr Joe Abba, his wife, and Barrister Abba Aduojo who were returning from a burial ceremony in a village near Alloma in Ofu local government Area of the state.

Also abducted is a yet-to-be-identified doctor said to be on his way back to Lokoja from an official assignment to the Prince Abubakar Audu University Teaching Hospital, Anyigba.

“My friend’s wife was shot in the leg and is presently recuperating at Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja,” said a relative of one of the victims.

According to the state command’s Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, the command got winds of the attack of the hoodlums and drafted the men of the Rapid Response Squad operating in the area to their rescue.

“Seven persons were abducted, six people were rescued with bullet wounds and six vehicles were recovered at the scene of the incident,” he said.

He added that the police, including the sister security agencies and vigilantes have been mobilised to comb the areas in order to rescue the seven abducted persons.