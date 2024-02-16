Re-Open Case Of Dele Giwa, Court Tells AGF

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court in Abuja has directed the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF) to re-open investigation and prosecution of those who killed the founder of Newswatch Magazine, Dele Giwa, in 1986.

The African Examiner recalls that Dele Giwa was killed on October 19, 1986 in his Lagos office with a letter bomb.

Delivering judgment on Friday in a suit against the AGF, Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo stated that the Chief Law Officer of the Federation has the right to prosecute and penalize killers of media practitioners in the country.

Aside from Dele Giwa, the court directed that the killings of other journalists in the discharge of their lawful duties must be looked into and perpetrators brought to justice.

The African Examiner writes that the Incorporated Trustees of Media Rights Agenda, MRA, had taken the AGF before the court for the enforcement of fundamental rights of media practitioners to safety as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution and African Charters on Human Rights.

In his judgment, Justice Ekwo directed that the Federal Government ensure adequate protection and safety of lives of journalists as enshrined in sections 33, 39 of the Constitution and Articles 4 and 9 of the African Charters on Human and Peoples Rights.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



