Reactions As Donald Duke Claims Ownership Of Picture Used In Tinubus’s Documentary

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that former Cross Rivers State governor, Donald Duke has claimed ownership of the childhood picture used in the documentary of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has sparked social media reactions.

African Examiner recalls that in the aftermath of the alleged involvement of Bola Tinubu in drug trafficking and his academic antecedents, the media team of the former governor of Lagos State issued a documentary where they chronicled the early life of Bola Tinubu.

In the video, a young picture of Tinubu was seen. However, Donald Duke reacting to the documentary has stated that he is the one in the picture and not Tinubu.

Donald Duke had said: “I am the boy in the picture, not Tinubu as they claimed in their documentaries. That photo was taken when I was 12 years old during my school years at the Federal Government College Sokoto, in Sokoto State.”

Reacting to this development, some Nigerians took to their social media accounts to react to this development. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@vsntongs writes: “I wish i were Donald Duke, I’ll milk them dry for identity theft. Who is really this man called Tinubu?”

@MissPearls writes: “Tinubu using Donald Duke’s pic as young Tinubu in his documentary is one of the worst things I’ve seen since this election campaign began! Why all these lies? When will Sisi Chicago stop?”

@elonchorch writes: “Donald Duke should sue @tvcnewsng for linking him with a drug criminal.”

@DavidHundeyin writes: “Donald Duke should be specific and name TVC. It was TVC’s low-quality propaganda documentary that used his photo and claimed that it was The Drug Pusher’s childhood photo. Stop using vague terms like “their documentaries.” Who are the “they”? Name names with your chest please.”

@VictorIsrael_ writes: “Lmao there was a serious caught! Donald Duke slams Bulaba.”

@mindset_tweet writes: “So, Bola Tinubu’s criminality has gotten to the point of stealing Donald Duke’s picture? Incredible!”

@adaigbo_2022 writes: “This image APC and Tinubu has been circulating as young Bola Tinubu is not him o. This is young Donald Duke. Why is everything around Tinubu fake?”

@YeleSowore writes: “This fraudulent @officialABAT everything about this man is fraud, to the point that even his TV station @tvcnewsng can’t help but steal @Donald_Duke’s images.”

@Sadiyahamza41 writes: “The man Jagaban steals and fakes almost everything. His identity is shrouded in so much lies. His name, state of origin, his source of wealth, gender, academic records, work history all full of lies. To crown it all, he now steals the identity of Donald Duke. This is unacceptable.”

@General_Oluchi writes: “This is Donald Duke, not Amoda Ogunlere Tinubu. This picture was put in Tinubu’s documentary claiming it was his childhood photo and he didn’t say anything about, but Donald Duke is claiming it. Another case of identity theft.”

@mexx4me writes: “Everyone should guard their childhood pictures jealously. Tinubu and his urchins are looking for any childhood photo to lauder his image and show that he had a childhood. Donald Duke is a victim today. Tomorrow may be you. Vote wisely.”

@novieverest writes: “Tinubu gave Ola this picture for a documentary as his days of humble beginning, Donald Duke saw himself as young Tinubu and exposed them. Now they are calling David Hundeyin as the journalist.”

@edet_inah writes: “Imagine the level of shamelessness of the APC. Now they’ve stolen the picture of my former Governor, Donald Duke and dashed it to BAT. Tahhhh!!! God forbid BAT thing. These people never get tired of embarrassing themselves. Naira President Peter Obi.”

@novieverest writes: “Be vigilant especially at night, so that a BAT won’t drag your childhood with you ooo. Ask Donald Duke.”

@OOlusore writes: “Bola Tinubu’s Criminality has gotten to the point of stealing Donald Duke’s Childhood Picture. Some Agbado Boys and Girls will still defend this act. May you all receive SENSE!”

@rivianccy writes: “APC used Donald Duke’s photo as a young boy in Tinubu’s documentary trying to pass him off as a young BAT. It is quite shameful.”