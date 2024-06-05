Reactions As Femi Otedola Call Out Jim Ovia Zenith’s Bank Over Fraud

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, on Wednesday had called out the chairman of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia, over fraud and sent netizens on social media glued online as they observe the situation.

It is worth recalling that before now, both Femi Otedola and Jim Ovia have been at loggerheads over an alleged multi billion naira fraud. However, their face-off took a different dimension on Wednesday.

According to Otedola, Zenith Bank unlawfully used the account of his company, Seaforce Shipping Limited, to trade in 2011 without his knowledge or consent.

Although this and other allegations are presently being investigated by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) of the police,. Also, there are plans to settle the issue amicably.

Seaforce Shipping’s account even though it has not been operated since 2011 continued to be used for trading by Zenith Bank without the consent of Otedola, according to his petition he had written to the police. When Otedola got to know of this development through a whistle blower from the bank and he confronted the bank, they apologised.

The recent statement which Otedola issued to the press concerning the fraud in Zenith Bank has sparked reactions on social media as netizens took to X formerly known as Twitter to express their views concerning the matter. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below



@dotakinbola writes: “That is one of the banks that Sanusi Lamido cleared during his witchhunt as the CBN governor.”



@jayeobajaye writes: “The fraud in our banking system as grown so high and no government official is saying anything about it.”



ATAKWANA AFUFU: “No be the thief way talk say he started zenith bank with 20million ??! Okay naa.”

@Homiebishop writes: “Men supporting Men in the mud Otedola are having issues with all the billionaires in Nigeria except Dangote.

@IamEriOluwa writes: “The lesson here is: When was the last time you checked your bank statement? Every rich person monitors their account. They have a system; they have a budget. Perhaps, N50k is gone from your account, and you don’t even know because it’s charged separately.”

@Obika writes: “This is where the tussle begins They will begin to open each others nyash”



@leyon4me writes: “Zenith bank is a criminal bank my 288k was wiped from my account even with court order nothing was done it’s over 2yrs now it’s been excuse upon excuses.”

@GovvmentJ writes: “I’ve called both of them to Come over to my pavilion so we sort this issue out. We Billionaires don’t behave this way and the media won’t come here to tarnish us.”



@RealBlackWoke writes: I’ll never use Zenith bank, but I mor dey like wben hyp0.crites dey point finger.”



@Urhobo1stPikin writes: “I look all the transactions, I no see card maintenance 52 naira…. But na my own small 2k una go spoil till e remain 730 inside the aza.. thief pipo.”



@blaqkant writes: “his ones na billionaire fight, e neva reach my turn yet. but make nothing happen to my 5k o way dy zenith o.”



@nglatmrn writes: “No sector is more fraudulent than the banking sector.”



@quidft writes: “All of dem na thief. So a case of overtake don overtake overtake.”