Reactions As Nigerian First Lady Unveils National Unity Fabric

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some netizens on Tuesday took to their social media accounts to lampoon the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for unveiling the OneNigeria/UnityFabric, which she described as a symbol of national unity.

The African Examiner writes that Oluremi Tinubu on Tuesday unveiled a national fabric designed by 25-year-old Miss Mofinyinfoluwa Bamidele, who is a graduate of the University of Ibadan.

According to reports, Bamidele, got a prize of ₦25m after she emerged the winner of a fabric designs competition which was organised by the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), chaired by the First Lady.

Speaking on the occasion, the former First Lady of Lagos State stated that the concept of a national fabric was inspired by her visit to Zimbabwe in December 2023, where she saw a similar initiative.

She said: “Today, my heart is filled with joy as we have just witnessed the unveiling of the #OneNigeriaUnity Fabric, the announcement of the winner of the competition and the presentation of the prize ceremony. I say big congratulations to Miss Bamidele Mufiyinfoluwa, she did quite a fantastic job.

“I would like to briefly share the background to what led us to this moment. In December 2023, I visited Zimbabwe for the launch of #WeAreEqual Unifying Campaign of the Organization of the African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) and on this visit, I came across the concept of a national fabric, which they have, and this fascinated me.

“I believe this concept is a unifying one, where we can infuse our cultural diversity and break down tribal barriers to identify as a people of one nation. So I decided that it would be a good idea to have a similar experience.

“Upon my arrival, at one of the meetings of the Governing Council of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), I mooted the idea and to my surprise, everyone seemed excited about it. Thereafter, the #OneNigeriaUnity Fabric Competition was announced through various media platforms in February 2024, calling on all our youth between the ages of 15 to 25 to create a design for a fabric that will be launched as the national unity fabric.



“Entries for this competition closed on the 30th of June, 2024. On 2nd of July, 2024, we invited two panelists; a renowned fashion icon, Princess Zainab Abba Folawiyo, who has been at the forefront of the fashion industry for 60 years, and Miss Banke Kuku, an international textile fashion designer. She’s the one who actually designed the gift scarves I give out because she’s a textile designer.

“Both of them, with members of the Governing Board, and some friends of RHI, had the task of selecting the best design from 111 entries. This selection process was rigorous, but today, we are happy to present the best design selected by our expert judges. Well done, and thank you.”

Senator Oluremi Tinubu also stated that the new national fabric would be worn across the country to celebrate the Independence Day Anniversary on October 1, 2024.

This development has sparked reactions on X formerly known as Twitter as some netizens took to the micro-blogging platform lampooning the First Lady saying that hungry Nigerians does not need a national fabric.

The African Examiner gathers some of their reactions below:

@tblug1 writes: “ Only a ignorant arrogant woman will do this in the mist of Nigerian hardship, may the universe judge you and your offspring

@_nonconformist1 writes: “ Naija dey hungry mommy alagbo dey sell Aso-ebi…. We don enter once chance.”

@Olaadewale2324 writes: How much did you charge us for the decoration of this event venue? You will do us a lot of favor by just sitting and watching TV in Aso Rock. All these events do not benefit Nigerians. You’re just using them to steal public funds.”

@MRBRIKILA1 writes: “When people are hungry….Munmy is talking about fabrics.. Which kin witchcraft be this na.”

@chuxenyi writes: “Unveiling a #OneNigeriaUnityFabric is not enough. What have you done to unite the people after the divisive electoral process you and your husband oversaw? Not until the bigotry which even government’s spokespersons propagate is addressed, this project will be another poorly.”

ORIJAJ’OOGUN writes: “Misplaced priorities like her drug pusher husband. You can’t know the pains cos you don’t have one. People are dying of hunger, you’re launching fabric.”

@peter_ameh writes: “The policy is a Band-Aid on a bullet wound, a superficial solution to a deep-seated problem. Madam First Lady this your action is a replay of Nero’s fiddling while Rome burns, a tragic indifference to the nation’s plight. People are hungry. Please don’t turn governance into a jamboree.”

@Yugobros writes: “Hyp Hyp Hyp… Hypocrite Remi The stench of your hypocrisy has filled all the corners. It’s too late for unity now especially when you the convener doesn’t believe in it…. I have a word for it “HOGWASH.”

@Omolayo14141421 writes: “Madam there is nothing called one Nigeria . We support Tinubu because we believe he understands our situation and will at least take us back to regional govt . If you continue in this dangerous path, you better forget 2027.”

@SirDavidBent writes: “Nigerians are suffering, but Remi Tinubu is launching an expensive “One Unity” fabric to be worn on October 1st by the elites. What are we celebrating? Hunger? uemployment? Poverty? Crazy inflation? This is pure cruelty disguised so perfectly. “

@ifeoma_anita writes: “Remi Tinubu is the worst First Lady in the history of Nigeria’s First

Lady.”

@MissPearls writes: “Remi Tinubu is a very terrible person People are suffering and you are launching National fabric to be won on October 1st Where is the independence? Very WICKED entity!”

@bros_aik writes: “Whoever gave First Lady Remi Tinubu the advice to launch a so called unity fabric, at a time that Nigerians are experiencing the harshest economic sulphur burn, needs to be fired. This is highly insensitive!.”

@AshadeFemi98864 writes: “Those complaining about the unveiling of the new national fabric are trouble makers. With this new fabric insecurity can be easily reduced as Nigerians can be easily differentiated from bandits and terrorists. This is truly a brilliant one. Thank you Sen. Remi Tinubu!”

@EmediongAkpabio writes: “Tell Remi Tinubu that a country divided by values, can’t be united by fabric.”



@oruorubainetsol writes: “An insult to our sensibilities. You do not believe in Unity of purpose for all Nigerians. A piece of cloth cannot make up for your divisive political ideologies. Remi Tinubu, your repentance will do much more than an Asoebi.”

@Shehusky writes: “What is the meaning of Unity Fabrics that Remi Tinubu just launched for 1st October? First the husband, Tinubu changed our National anthem in the name of unity. Now Remi is doing aso ebi in the name of unity. So National Anthem and Aso Ebi will give us unity. Dumb people.”