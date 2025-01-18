Reactions Over Lawmaker Who Couldn’t ‘speak’ English

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – On Friday, some netizens on X formerly known as Twitter took to the micro-blogging platform to react to the viral video of a member of the House of Representatives, Adigun Abass, Ibadan North-East/South-East Federal Constituency in Oyo State who was captured struggling to express himself as he attempted to present a motion.

The African Examiner writes that in the video, Adigun Abass found it difficult in expressing himself and this made the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas to wade in and provide guidance.

Irrespective of the assistance of the Speaker, Hon. Abass continued to falter and failed to deliver his motion coherently.

After many unsuccessful attempts, the Speaker allowed Hon. Abass, to go back to his seat and ended his presentation.

This development sparked reactions on social media as many Nigerians questioned the qualifications and communication skills of some of the elected lawmakers.

The African Examiner gathers some of the views of some Nigerians concerning this development.

@mike king writesw: “Imagine political science graduates with no jobs while leaders who can’t articulate a motion run the country. Meritocracy a necessity.

@jskay7 writes: “We all know this is not an English problem right??Just to repeat a short sentence that was echoed to him is this difficult???”

@prinspark5 writes: “He could have spoken in his mother tongue The only thing with Nigerians is that we always think those who can speak good English are better thinkers and most intelligent.”

@kenwiwa4 writes: “A nation cannot progress beyond the intellect and quality of its leadership. Nigeria has failed to achieve its potential as we have continuously circulated our 3rd and 4th class men and women when great nations are using 1st class only. Progress will continue to elude Nigeria.”

@blaccode writes: “Since Nigerians have decided and we all have found ourselves in this type of situation… Well they should allow him to speak his mother tongue while an interpreter interprets for him.”