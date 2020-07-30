Gambia Leader in Isolation After VP Tests Positive For COVID-19

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Gambia’s President, Adama Barrow, has gone into self-isolation after his vice-president tested positive for coronavirus.

President Barrow will isolate for two weeks.

A statement from the country’s State House said Vice-President Isatou Touray had tested positive for the virus.

Ms Touray said she was in “good spirits and will be going into quarantine”.

The Gambia has so far confirmed 326 coronavirus cases and eight deaths.

The government has been urging citizens to wear masks and maintain a distance of three steps between each other to prevent the spread of the virus.

BBC