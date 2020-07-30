W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Gambia Leader in Isolation After VP Tests Positive For COVID-19

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News Around Africa, West Africa Thursday, July 30th, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Gambia’s President, Adama Barrow, has gone into self-isolation after his vice-president tested positive for coronavirus.

President Barrow will isolate for two weeks.

A statement from the country’s State House said Vice-President Isatou Touray had tested positive for the virus.

Ms Touray said she was in “good spirits and will be going into quarantine”.

The Gambia has so far confirmed 326 coronavirus cases and eight deaths.

The government has been urging citizens to wear masks and maintain a distance of three steps between each other to prevent the spread of the virus.

BBC

Related Posts

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=54270

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Place your Ads on African Examiner

ADVERTISEMENT

FirstBank

sponsored ads

zenith bank

ADVERTISEMENT

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook