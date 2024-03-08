Reactions Trail MC Oluomo’s Car Gift To Nigeria Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Netizens on social media are reacting to the news that an associate of President Tinubu, Musiliu Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo, donated cars to the Oshodi division of the Nigerian police.

The African Examiner writes that a video emerged on social media on Thursday showing the socialite handing over the cars to the police.

This development sparked social media reactions as netizens on social media were quick to point out the antecedents of the socialite saying that his gesture towards the law enforcement agency is to bribe and silence them so that he can continue to perpetrate his criminal activities.

The African Examiner recalls that in the previous general election, MC Oluomo was seen in a viral video that went viral threatening the Igbos for supporting the presidential aspirant of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.



The police never investigated or questioned MC Oluomo for his actions and many Nigerians assumed the police had been brought over. However, this recent act of the socialite has put paid to the assumptions to these claims. The African Examiner gathers some of the thoughts of netizens concerning the development.

@Akewusolaf writes: “This is not a CSR but an attempt to keep using the police to cover up his shady dealings. MC Oluomo is another IBD Dende in another ministry. You’re welcome.”



@Acedouglas1 writes: “Turned a tout to a government body to the extent he is presenting cars to the police force? Tell me a better movie than this country Nigeria?”



@Oserume1 writes: “MC Oluomo from Kwara state can threaten people in Lagos over their voting choices and later donate cars to the Nigerian Police. But Ifeanyi from Anambra state who works in Lagos and pays taxes in Lagos can’t vote in peace or complain about what his taxes paid in Lagos is used for? Madness!”



@AteOghenetega writes: “Lol like someone said during elections, Oluomo will become governor of Lagos.”



@iamtijani007 writes: “Someone said criminal dash criminal car to catch criminal. Who be the criminal? Me I tell am say I no know. My hand no dey. Na everyday i dey pass Oshodi and Ikeja. Make hand no go touch me.”



@BiggChab writes: “After una go wan make dem arrest am for threatening the igbos during election.”

@CityBoyyxxx writes: “lmaoooo. equipping his errand boys lmaooo.”



@Nairaexchanger writes: “The fact that a known thug who threatened a group of Nigerians in the last election; is donating buses to the Nigerian police, speaks volumes about the state of the country.”