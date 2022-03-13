Evacuation: Another 301 Stranded Nigerians Return Home From Ukraine

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than 301 stranded Nigerians returned home from Ukraine amidst Russia attacks on multiple fronts through Budapest.

This is according to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Twitter handles: @ NigeriaGov.

#Nigeriansinukraine https://t.co/yKnPRRwlEb stated that the evacuees boarded Flight AZM2351 with AzmanAir from Budapest, Hungary.

It stated that the evacuees arrived the Nnamdi International Airport at 8.50 p.m local time, of which the majority of the returnees are the #SumyStudents from Ukraine.

African Examiner reports that many Nigerians and other nationals have fled Ukraine into nearby countries since Russia launched a full-scale war on its neighbour on Feb. 24.

The Nigerian government approved the release of 8.5 million dollars for the immediate evacuation of at least 5,000 Nigerians fleeing the Russian-Ukrainian conflict zone to Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.

NAN