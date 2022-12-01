Reason Passport Applicants Face Challenges – Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has advised Nigerians to make sure that their details in the National Identify Number, NIN, are in consonance with the data on their application for National Passport.

The minister gave the advice on Thursday, in a post on his verified Twitter handle.

Aregbesola also stated that many passport applicants are having serious issues on how to arrange their names.

“It is important also that your details with NIN sync with the data on your application. Any discrepancy will stall your application until it is corrected. The order of the appearance of the applicant’s name especially has been an albatross for many.

“The waiting period after data capture for fresh application is 6wks and 3wks for renewal. This timeline is to enable @nigimmigration verify claims of applicants and confer integrity on the passport issued. It is a reasonable provision in passport administration by global standard.

He also disclosed that the ministry has introduced a tracking mechanism to assist applicants monitor the progress of their application.