2023: How Igbo Presidency ‘ll Bring Peace To Nigeria – Obasanjo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has announced his support for an Igbo Presidency in 2023.

Obasanjo, stated this when he received a 2023 Presidential aspirant, Mao Ohuabunwa on Thursday in Abeokuta saying that it was time for reconciliation in Nigeria and this can only be done by endorsing a president from the Southeast region to emerge in 2023.

According to the former Nigerian political leader southeasterners can bring a lot to the table if elected.

“Beyond bringing unity to Nigeria or being the cement that holds Nigeria together, I believe that Southeasterners can model hard work and entrepreneurship.

“This will help in wealth creation and fight against poverty, which is ravaging Nigeria,” Obasanjo said.