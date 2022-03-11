2023: How Igbo Presidency ‘ll Bring Peace To Nigeria – Obasanjo

2023: How Igbo Presidency ‘ll Bring Peace To Nigeria – ObasanjoLatest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Friday, March 11th, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has announced his support for an Igbo Presidency in 2023.
Obasanjo, stated this when he received a 2023 Presidential aspirant, Mao Ohuabunwa on Thursday in Abeokuta saying that it was time for reconciliation in Nigeria and this can only be done by endorsing a president from the Southeast region to emerge in 2023.
According to the former Nigerian political leader southeasterners can bring a lot to the table if elected.
“Beyond bringing unity to Nigeria or being the cement that holds Nigeria together, I believe that Southeasterners can model hard work and entrepreneurship.
“This will help in wealth creation and fight against poverty, which is ravaging Nigeria,” Obasanjo said.
