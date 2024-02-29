Red Line: We Are Setting A New Pace For Development, Says Sanwo-Olu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that the commissioning of the Lagos Red Line project isn’t just about improving the city’s mobility, but about reshaping the urban landscape and setting a new pace for development.

In a brief statement on X (formerly Twitter), the Lagos State governor also noted that by connecting critical points across Lagos, “we’re opening doors to opportunities, growth, and a sustainable future”.

The governor had on Saturday carried out a test run of the Lagos Red Line ahead of today’s commissioning of the project by President Bola Tinubu.

He further asserted that the commissioning of the LMRT Red Line is more than just a project, adding that it is “a generational leap for our city”.

The Red Line is a 37 km rail line integrating key bus terminals at Oyingbo, Yaba, Oshodi, Ikeja, and Iju.

“This launch is a testament to what we can achieve when we dream big and work together. The LMRT Red Line is a cornerstone in our journey to make Lagos a global model city for urban excellence.

“Let’s ride into a brighter, more connected future together,” the governor charged Lagosians and all Nigerians who live and do business within the Lagos metropolis.

Embarking on the Lagos Mass Rail Transit (LMRT) project is more than just enhancing transit; it’s about weaving the fabric of our city into a tighter, more connected community. Every track laid, every station built, brings us closer to a Lagos where distance no longer dictates… pic.twitter.com/WOVSBriLyy