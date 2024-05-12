Reggae Artiste, Righteousman, Canvasses Creation Of ‘Ras Kimono Day’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian Reggae artiste, Righteousman Erhabor, has called on the Federal Government to earmark a day as World Ras Kimono Day, in memory of the late reggae legend.

Erhabor made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

He said that as reggae fans all over the world celebrated World Bob Marley Day on Saturday, there was a need to also have a Ras Kimono Day in Nigeria.

He said this was to honour the late Ras Kimono and identify with his contributions to the growth of the entertainment industry.

He said just as late Bob Marley had been consistently celebrated since his death in 1981, Nigerians must learn to celebrate their own artistes as well, even in death.

NAN reports that Ras Kimono who was born May 9, 1958, died June 10, 2018.

Ras Kimono’s music was greatly influenced by the poverty, inequality and hardship he witnessed in his early life.

He released his solo debut album ‘Under Pressure’ on the Premier Music label in 1989, which propelled him to instant continental stardom.

The album had hits such as “Under Pressure”, “Natty Get Jail” and the massive hit “Rhumba Style”.

He later released a string of hit albums, touring all over Africa, Europe and the U.S. promoting his brand of reggae music.

He won several awards including the Nigeria Music Awards, Fame Music Awards and many more.

“It is interesting that we are celebrating Bob Marley, I grew up to draw inspiration from him. He was a prophet, a conscious musician and an extraordinary musician.

“Everything he talked about in his music is happening now. He is one of my inspiration, I learnt from him.

“So in Nigeria, we must learn to celebrate our own, we have the likes of Ras Kimono and Majek Fashek who have also contributed immensely to the development of global entertainment.

“It is time we have the World Ras Kimono Day, when he will be celebrated and his contributions can be brought to the fore.

“If we can be celebrating Bob Marley Day like this, then we, Nigerians should celebrate our own,” he said. (NAN)