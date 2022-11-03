UEFA To Begin Women’s Nations League In 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Women’s Nations League will begin next year, the European football governing body UEFA announced on Thursday.

The competition, which will link into qualification for the European Championship and the World Cup, will start in autumn 2023.

As with the men’s UEFA Nations League, countries will be divided into leagues based on their ranking, with promotion and relegation between the leagues.

UEFA confirmed there would be three tiers with teams playing in groups of three or four within those tiers.

“I said this summer that we will continue to invest in women’s football, and we are,” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said.

“Off the back of a historic UEFA Women’s Euro, it is now time to further develop women’s national team football.

“We have built an open, competitive and continuous system in which every match will matter, a true reflection of the European sports model.

“I am convinced that this format will help all European national associations and keep the dream of qualifying for a major international tournament alive.”

This had happened ahead of the qualifying draw for the men’s Euro in 2024.