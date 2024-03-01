Reps Ask Tinubu To Review Oronsaye Report Before Implementation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The House of Representatives has asked President Bola Tinubu to review the Stephen Oronsaye Report before implementation.

President Tinubu had recently ordered the implementation of the report targeted at restructuring Federal Government parastatals, departments, commissions, and agencies.

But during plenary on Thursday, the House of Reps called for a review of the report before implementation, citing the changing times.

The resolution was a sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance by the following lawmakers: Kama Nkemkanma, Olumide Osoba, and Jonathan Gaza Gbefwi.

They argued that “12 years after it was first made,” the Oronsaye Report “may be described as outdated, especially because of how dynamic the society, economy, polity, technology and all facets of our national life has been”.

The lawmakers said, “Contrary to the assumption that the full implementation of the report would reduce the cost of governance; with the current realities, the full implementation of the report will not substantially reduce the cost of governance as it does not reflect the current situation in the Public Service of the Federation,” adding that it “will certainly throw up unintended consequences, implications and outcomes”.

After the adoption of the motion, it also called on Tinubu to “comprehensively review the 2012 Orosanye Report, the Goni Aji Report which reviewed Orosanye Report, the White Paper released by the President Jonathan administration, the Ama Pepple White Paper and the Ebele Okeke White Paper in line with current realities, while considering implementable alternatives that are in tune with current realities, and which at the same time would have minimum unintended consequences, impacts, implications and outcomes.”