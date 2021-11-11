Liberia Vs Nigeria: Three Players Yet To Arrive Camp – Gernot Rohr

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, has stated that the team is missing three players ahead of their Saturday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying tie against Liberia on Saturday.

The Super Eagles men are presently camping in Morocco, the venue of the next FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Lone Stars.

Rohr’s men trained on Wednesday and 21 players were in attendance with Odion Ighalo, Victor Osimhen and John Noble missing.

Speaking with the media after the session in Tangier, Rohr said he’s satisfied with the work of the players.

“We had 21 players and two goalkeepers. We are still missing three players. They will come tomorrow. It was a good session. We started at our hotel this morning to recover,” Rohr said.

“We train in the afternoon, to see how it’s here, 5 pm, which is the time of the match on Saturday. It was okay, we’ve good feelings with the players. Some of them played two days ago, so we’ve to be careful with injuries.

“Everything went well. We had a good session. I saw good goals in training, we had a shooting exercise. Everything is fine here. We’ve good conditions in Morocco. We train to prepare for the game.”

Nigeria recently defeated Liberia 2-0 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

African Examiner writes that as of the time of filing this report, Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen, has joined the team in Morocco.























