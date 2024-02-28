Reps Panel Summons CBN Gov Over Remita Leakages

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives has summoned the Central Bank Governor (CBN) Yemi Cardoso to appear before it on Tuesday, March 5 for clarification on issues with leakages in the Remita platform.

Chairman of the committee Bamidele Salam made the summon in a letter to the CBN Governor after he failed to honour four previous invitations of the committee on the Remita investigation.

Hon. Salam said this has stalled the committee’s investigative process on revenue leakages through the Remita platform.

According to him, the CBN governor had also failed to honour previous invitations on other subject matters, indicating a total disregard for parliament.

The committee said failure to comply with the civil invitation may leave them with no choice but to issue a warrant of arrest against him.