Reps Reject Proposed Electricity Tariff Increase

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The House of Representatives has taken a firm stance against the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) by rejecting the proposed increase in electricity tariff.

This resolution was reached following a motion presented by Honourable Aliyu Madaki, who expressed strong disapproval of the price hike, especially considering the recent increase in petrol prices that has already burdened many Nigerians.

Honourable Aliyu Madaki emphasized that it is inappropriate and insensitive to introduce such a significant tariff increase at a time when citizens are still grappling with the impact of the petrol price surge.

In response to the motion, the House has mandated its committee on power, once constituted, to engage in discussions with NERC. The aim is to seek a mutual understanding and find a middle ground to address the proposed tariff hike, considering the current economic challenges faced by the populace.

The lawmakers say the House remains committed to safeguarding the interests of Nigerians and ensuring that decisions made by regulatory bodies are in line with the welfare of the citizens.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



