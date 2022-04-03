Residents Applaud Ugwuanyi’s Aide For Cleaning Up Refuse Ridden NRC SubWay Tunnel In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Residents of Railway quarters, Enugu and environ, weekend applauded the Special Assistant to governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Hon. Madus Mathias, for embarking on a clean -up and sanitation exercise at the near abandoned over sixty years old Nigerian Railway Corporation NRC Subway tunnel which was almost turning into a refuse dump site for dwellers of the area.

The joyous residents who expressed appreciation to the Ugwuanyi’s Aide, for the gesture, said if properly maintained, the monument built in 1955, by the Colonial Masters, could be made a pedestrian Tourists destination.

Speaking shortly before the commencement of the cleanup which featured over two hundred participants from various organizations, including religious bodies, initiator of the exercise, Hon. Mathias, said the gesture was part of his personal contribution to the state government towards keeping the Enugu metropolis environment clean.

According to him, the Nigerian Railway Corporation Subway Tunnel Enugu, is a cherished monument that should not be allowed to be turned into a refuse dump site.

He however, urged residents of the area to desist from dumping all manner of debris on the walkways of the infrastructure, adding that people must begin to imbibe the culture of cleanliness which he noted, is close to Godliness.

Hon. Mathias, further explained that the Subway Tunnel Cleanup and Solidarity Match with the theme: “Gburus Extend your good works to Subway”, was aimed at supporting the human oriented programmes of the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

He added that issue of environmental sanitation should always be taken very seriously by residents, as it is one of the best ways to avoid certain contagious diseases.

In his remark, the Eastern Regional District Manager (RDM) of the Nigerian Railway Corporation NRC, Mr. Modibo, who spoke through the organization’s Head of Department (HOD), on medical, Dr. Christian Ijemba, hailed the governor’s Aide for the initiative, calling on other government appointees and private individuals to emulate such gesture.

Also speaking during the exercise, South East Zonal Coordinator of the federal government owned National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Mr. Abel Enyim, identified lack of maintenance culture as one of the bane for infrastructure durability in Nigeria.

He however, thanked Hon. Mathias for deeming it necessary not to allow the NRC Subway Tunnel to be turned into a refuse dump site by residents of the area.

The Zonal Coordinator, equally stressed the need for a re- orientation among Nigerians on issue of environmental sanitation, noting that indiscriminate dumping of refuse has continued to do serious harm to the nation’s environment.

Our Correspondent reports that Some of the agencies that partnered with the organizer to ensure a successful exercise included, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company EEDC, NRC, Best Choice Hotel, Enugu Metropolitan Lion Club, amongst others