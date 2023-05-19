Rights Group, Wants US Govt. To Hold Anambra Governor Soludo Responsible For Killing Of Its Citizens

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A human rights Organization operating under the platform of Civil Rights Realization and Advancement Network (CRRAN), has condemn in an unequivocal terms recent Killings of United States US Embassy staff in Anambra State, saying the state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo should be held responsible for the barbaric act.

It noted that “the killings were not only barbaric but highly reprehensible. We submit that Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State should Be Held Responsible By the United States Government for Killing of the Innocent Staff of the US Embassy.

“Prof Soludo is liable because as the governor of the state he is very much aware of the terrible security situation of the state particularly that volatile riverine area of Anambra State which harbors camps of some of these criminal gangs.

“You don’t play politics with security and human lives. No governor of any state in Nigeria will claim ignorance of the security situation of their respective states.

The Organization in a statement signed by it’s president, Barster Olu Omotayo, and made available to African Examiner Thursday in Enugu stated that “the security reports particularly of the DSS are always made available to them at the weekly security council meetings.

“Soludo, who is aware of the presence of these Diplomats in his state, is supposed to have advised the embassy staff against embarking on that journey. The US government should hold Professor Chukwuma Soludo responsible for the killings of the innocent souls.