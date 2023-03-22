Peter Obi Plans To Give Tinubu IBB’s MKO Abiola Treatment – Onanuga

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bayo Onanuga, a media aide to the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has berated the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, for trying to treat his principal just like the retired military dictator, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) did to MKO Abiola, whose presidential election victory got cancelled 30 years ago.

According to Onanuga, Obi’s move to challenge the 2023 presidential election results is akin to how the 1993 election of MKO Abiola was annulled by IBB.

Tweeting on Tuesday evening he writes: “Peter Obi of Labour Party seeks the annulment of the election of President-elect Bola Tinubu just like the military annulled MKO Abiola’s election of 12 June 1993.”

Onanuga, however, stated that Tinubu and his supporters are ready to defend his election victory, saying that “Team Tinubu will certainly meet you (Obi) in court”.

The African Examiner recalls that on Tuesday, Obi filed a petition at the tribunal in Abuja challenging Tinubu’s status as the winner of the February 25, 2023, presidential election.