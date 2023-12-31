W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Rivers Crisis: Speaker Loyal To Gov Fubara Resigns, Quits As Lawmaker Too

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria Sunday, December 31st, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ongoing crisis rocking the Rivers State House of Assembly has taken a different dimension on Sunday as the factional speaker loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Rt. Hon. (Barr.) Ehie Ogerenye resigned as speaker and quitted as a member of the Assembly.

Ehie in a letter addressed to the National Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, disclosed that he has resigned as the member representing Ahoada-East Constituency II in the 10th Assembly.

“This is to formally notify you of my voluntary resignation as Speaker and Member of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly representing Ahoada – East Constituency II with effect from the date of this letter.

“I wish to deeply appreciate my colleagues and the people of my Constituency for the rare opportunity to serve and hope to continue to give my utmost best in service to Rivers State subsequently.

“Kindly accept the assurances of my highest esteem at all times,” the letter reads.

The development is coming after President Bola Tinubu mediated between the Rivers Governor and his political godfather, Nyesom Wike, who is the FCT minister.

 

