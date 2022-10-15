Rivers: Gov. Wike To Increase Political Appointees To 100,000

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has stated that the number of his recent political appointees will be increased to 100,000.

Governor Wike made this known in a media chat with selected journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday.

He, however, stated that the incoming administration can do anything it pleases with the appointees if meeting up with their financial obligations is an issue.

He defended his decision to appoint more people saying that they are Rivers people.

He said “The people appointed are they not Rivers people? Will they not be paid salaries?

“I can tell you now this morning we met, we are going to increase it to 100,000.

“This is part of what we promised our people, if the next government come and cannot go with it, it is not tied to continue with it.”