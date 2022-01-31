Rochas Okorocha Officially Declares For Presidency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has officially declared his intention to run for presidency in 2023.

Okorocha, who is presently a senator, represents Imo West Senatorial District in the 9th Senate.

While declaring his intentions to run for the office of President at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, on Monday, the former Imo State governor stated that uniting Nigerians across ethnic and religious divides would be his major focus.

Okorocha also pledged to create an enabling economy, where productive activities and job creation would be the order of the day.

He also stated that he would make free education compulsory, especially from primary to secondary schools.