How My Stepfather Sexually Abused Me For 7 Years – Ovwasa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian singer, Temmie Ovwasa has opened up concerning how her step father sexually abused by from age 11 to 17.

Ovwasa made this revelation on her Twitter account on Friday as she stated that she has always wanted to tell the story for a long time but she had to wait for the death of her mother since she doesn’t want her to bear the shame.

However, her stepfather shared details of the abuses in a dairy which her mother found but still stayed in the marriage.

She wrote: “In the spirit of exposing my step father as a sexual predator, I want to state this very clear , I do not believe in the justice system so if you’ve hurt me sexually, watch your backs, I’m not afraid of blood.

“I’ve always wanted to tell this story but I’ve been waiting for my Mother to die because I didn’t want her to bear the shame of it but it’s 2022 angels, and in the spirit of releasing my new project where I talk about some of my experiences, I’ll be sharing this to start off.

“I was sexually abused by my step father from age 11 to 17, he groped me, and wrote about it in his dairy which my mother found, My first experience with being called mentally unstable after sharing a story was with my mother (which is why you stupid internet trolls don’t faze me).

“After my Mother found out she said it was “just anal”, according to his dairy, Meaning that it wasn’t such a big deal since I wasn’t “penetrated”, I know through and through what a predator looks like, thinks like, I know they never believe they’ve done anything wrong.

“This started a cycle in my life, of people calling me mentally unstable, mad, depressed because I was actually, I cut myself for years, in and out of psychosis and you know the best part, Every time I had an opinion about what her husband did, My mother would say it’s psychosis.

“No I’m only telling this story because I’m genuinely in a better place and I don’t want your support or pity, a lot of you fuckers are just as guilty, My mother is a pastor and she believes deep in her heart, she’s a good person, I love her to bits.

“But I don’t trust the woman that birthed me, She has stayed with her husband even despite the fact that I have not returned home for almost 10years, Oluwa Yemisi, I love you, but your other children will bury you, I will not be at your funeral.

“And the reason I don’t necessarily hate her is, I know the system gives women like her nothing, she is nothing without her husband , I see women like her every day, risking their peace for no good men, but a child is too big a price to pay for a man who isn’t shit.

Anyways, I’ve always wanted to get this off my chest, He isn’t the only person who has done shit like this to me, but the only one I still have to interact with and I refuse to let that continue. Anyone who has dealt with mental health issues knows that Nigerians are evil.

“I’ve been in so many situations with people using my mental health as an excuse to hurt me, at my lowest and most psychotic I’ve seen people treat me like shit,

which is why i carry myself like God, I have actually been to hell and back.

“She asked me why I never confronted him if I wasn’t lying, so I did just that last year, did she believe me? Nooo Yoruba women can die for man biko.”