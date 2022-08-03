Sam Omatseye Alleges Death Threats From Supporters Of Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular journalist and columnist, Sam Omatseye, has alleged that supporters of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, were issuing death threats against him.

It could be recalled that Omatseye had published in The Nation newspaper an opinion piece titled ‘Obi-tuary’ which generated lots of controversies on social media.

In the piece published on Monday, August 1, 2022, the columnist described Obi’s supporters as Biafran blabbers and their support for Obi’s presidency as a Biafran agitation in disguise.

The essay reads in part, “Obi has turned out to be an excuse for even closet Biafrans to betray open emotions about Biafra without being accused of it.

“This includes intellectuals who did not show mercy to him while he reigned in Anambra as a pharisaic chief executive. It is like wearing a colour beneath another colour. Obi has become a shelter for both miscreants and activists of the crowd.”

Omatseye also slammed the former Anambra State governor of using religion as bait in the forthcoming elections.

He wrote, “He (Obi) is therefore using religion as a bait. He is now on a weekly pilgrimage to churches. Jonathan did the same. The pastors, ever opportunistic, see him as a darling.

“He is visiting a sectional hue of pews. This is the man who divided the church in Anambra State in his time between Catholics and the others.”

Omatseye’s piece generated reactions on social media as many Obi’s supporters criticized and called him a fake journalist and he has taken to his social media accounts on Monday to allege death threats by Obi’s supporters.

According to him, the presidential candidate must be held responsible if anything happens to him.

“Mr. Peter Obi, call your supporters to order. They are calling and issuing death threats. If anything happens to me, you will be held responsible!!!!”