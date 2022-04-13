Nigerians Condemn Call For Buhari’s Resignation By Northern Elders

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The call of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari, over the raging killings across the country has sparked social media reaction.

African Examiner recalls that the forum in a statement on Wednesday stated that President Buhari does not have the answers to the security questions bedeviling the country.

African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

@Ogba53304702 writes: “Northern Elders are Joker If Said Baba resign then , the next election they will come out and say they north didn’t finish their 8yrs Do this so called Northern Elders thinks others in this fraudulent contraption are Fools ? Baba must continue and finish his 8yrs in peace.”

@De_Anointed1 writes: “Northern Elders asking Buhari to resign is very laughable. Who’re these elders? Who gave them such powers? Are they senators or the Senate President? Are they recognized by Nigeria’s constitution? Another pay-as-you-go antics by PDP to distract a focused govt. Buhari till 2023.”

@Ekwulu writes: “These northern elders are very funny, they insisted that power must shift to the North, they anointed and endorsed Buhari. They witnessed his 4 years of the locust and still endorsed him for a second term.”

@ayomi_much writes: “A quick one our dear Northern Elders, please why is it now after 7 years of sorrow, kidnapping, bloodshed e.t.c? With all due respect Sirs/Ma’s …Ori yin… Wo let me no abuse today.”

@SultanLuqman writes: “Northern Elders asking Buhari to resign is capping. Tell your sons & daughters in ‘Rubber Stamp’ to impeach him & see whether Southerners won’t vote for his impeachment. L’ori iro naa le si wa.”

@JEXXIQAR writes: “After 7 years Northern elders are telling buhari to resign, did they just wake? See their plan when tied hands acts as president for a year and rigs himself in 2023 then aluta continua.”

@jessicaogwater writes: “Northern Elders Ask Buhari To Resign Over Insecurity, Say Nigerians Can’t Continue To Be Killed, Raped By Terrorists. Lawan & Femi Gbajabiamila were handpicked to their positions to wage any impeachment against Buhari through the National Assembly.”

@Kokoette13 writes: “My take: the timing is BAD. All things considered, Baba MUST stay put, conduct the oncoming election and hand over power PROPERLY…..!!! Anything short of that would not work in the interest of the larger segment of the country. The Northern Elders may not be right this time.”

@IIsyaku writes: “Northern Elders. So we have elders? I guess they are only good at lamentation. How on earth will U have Elders that are concerned about its people without looking inward & provide solution outside the Box. It pains me hearing “Elders” blaming Government on every menace.”