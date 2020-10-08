Sanwo-Olu Grieves Over Fresh Lagos Explosion; Says Incident is a “Sad Memory”

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the Baruwa, Ipaja, a Lagos suburb Thursday gas explosion incident as a ‘’sad memory’’ in the life of his administration.

Sanwo-Olu who commiserated with the families of the victims of the explosion expressed deep sorrow over the sad incidents which claimed lives and destroyed properties worth several millions of naira.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said the preliminary and final reports on the cause of the explosion suggested negligence on the part of the gas plant operators.

Consequently, Sanwo-Olu vowed that the government would take stiffer measures against operators of gas plants and/or any combustible items in the state to avoid future recurrence of such disasters.

”The gas explosion this morning has left a sour taste in my mouth.

“It is a reminder of the dark episode of March this year at Abule Ado Soba when innocent lives were lost to gas explosions of monumental proportion and properties destroyed.

”I really can’t believe that we would witness another such incident, no matter how little.

”I wish to therefore register my heartfelt condolences to the families of those that lost their loved ones in the fire. I pray that God grants their souls eternal rest.

”The reports I got showed that the explosion could have been avoided if the operators of the gas plant had adhered to safety guidelines.

“Lives would have been saved and properties too would not have been affected,” the Governor said.

Sanwo-Olu urged residents to always report any suspicious activities that might be harmful in their neighbourhood to the appropriate state government agencies for preventive measures to be taken.

The explosion occurred early Thursday.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed five fatalities and eight casualties with major burns who had been transferred to the Gbagada General Hospital Burns Unit.

LASEMA findings also showed that 25 houses were damaged, 16 shops razed, while one private primary school, one hotel and three vehicles comprising a pickup truck, tricycle and a motorcycle were affected.

