Sao Tome And Principe President Appoints CBN Governor As New Prime Minister

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Around Africa Monday, January 13th, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  Sao Tome and Principe’s President Carlos Vila Nova has  issued a presidential decree on Sunday appointing Americo D’Oliveira dos Ramos as the country’s new prime minister.

Before the appointment, Americo Ramos served as the governor of the country’s central bank.

This decision followed the resignation of former Prime Minister Ilza Amado Vaz, who submitted her resignation on Sunday, citing the premature release of her proposed cabinet list to the public before informing the president. (/NAN) 

 

