Saraki: Why Young People Must Have A Seat In All Policy Debates

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has highlighted the importance of contributions from young people to crucial policy debates and discussions.

Saraki was talking about the backdrop of the recently ended United Nations Climate Change Conference, commonly referred to as #COP26, which held in Glasgow, Scotland.

He made the call when he received 28-year-old international development campaigner and climate change advocate, Abideen Olasupo, who attended COP26 thanks to support from the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation.

He said: “Climate change is happening now, but it is also about the future of our nation and the world. This is why, if it is about the future that young people will inherit, then, it goes without saying that more young people must be part of the conversation.

“More young people like yourself should have attended COP26 to contribute to the discussions. However, I am happy that our foundation was able to support your advocacy efforts.

“Moving forward, we need to do more on climate education. People need to understand that this is a real issue that is affecting the lives of ordinary people.

“This is why, policymakers across the nation and the world need to sit down and make realistic decisions that will combat this problem here in Nigeria.

“A lot of the pronouncements need to be supported by policy and legislation here at home. If you remember, in the 8th Senate, we passed a Climate Change Bill that was never signed into law,” Saraki added.























