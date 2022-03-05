Scarcity: NNPC Team Visits Depots, Monitors Compliance With Extended Operations Directive

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd. has expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance by petroleum products depots with the directive to extend hours of operation, to end the lingering petrol scarcity.

Mr Isiyaku Abdullahi, Managing Director, Pipelines Products Marketing Company Ltd.(PPMC), made this known during a monitoring visit to some petroleum products depots on Saturday in Lagos.

African Examiner reports that the depots visited include TotalEnergies Depot Apapa and Pinnacle Depot in Lekki Free Zone, Ibeju Lekki.

Abdullahi said the visit was to ensure that depots were complying with the directive by Mr Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director, NNPC Ltd.

“We are here to appreciate the good job all the stakeholders are doing in this country in order to get back to normalcy in respect to the fuel queues that we noticed across the country, especially in Lagos, Abuja and some other major cities.

“What we are trying to do is to ensure that there is compliance to the GMD’s directive that all our facilities, both depots and select retail outlets are working 24/7, taking security and safety into consideration.

“We are ensuring that we move products from marine every day, at least a 100 million litres, so that when it comes to land we will be able to push it within and across the country.

“By the special grace of God, we want to achieve that so that we bring normalcy and ease the pains that Nigerians have undergone for these few periods.

“What we saw in the depots shows compliance with the directive.”

He said TotalEnergies for instance had 9.5 million litres and was supported this week by the NNPC with another 13 million litres.

According to him, about 70 million litres was also made available to Pinnacle Depot which is one of the largest loading bays in the country.

Abdullahi said another cargo with 80 million litres just birthed with about 2,000 trucks on standby to distribute the products across the country.

“We want to assure Nigerians that we are working round the clock to ensure stability in the distribution of Premium Motor Spirit.

“From what we saw today, Lagos is getting better and so also is Abuja, ” he said.