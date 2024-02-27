Senate Confirms Bakari As NFIU Director

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of Ms. Hafsat Bakari as the Director, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

The confirmation comes after the consideration of the report of the Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes by Senator Emmanuel, Udende Memga (Benue North East).

President Bola Tinubu approved the appointment of Ms. Bakari to serve as the Director/Chief Executive Officer of the NFIU last week, pending her confirmation by the Senate.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, Ms. Bakari is a lawyer and financial intelligence expert with years of experience in anti-money laundering, counter-terrorism financing, and counter-proliferation financing (AML/CFT/CPF).

He said before she was appointed the Chief Executive Officer of the NFIU, she served as Deputy Director at the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit and was at different times the Head of the General Services Unit; Head of the Strategy and Reorientation Unit, and Head of the Board Secretariat of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“The President anticipates that Ms Bakare will bring her wealth of experience and expertise to full discharge in this critical role, especially given his administration’s war against illicit financial flows and other sharp practices currently prevalent in segments of the nation’s foreign exchange markets,” he said.