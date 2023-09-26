Senate Screens CBN Gov., Deputy Govs Nominees, Tuesday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate will on Tuesday screen former Chairman of the Board of Citi Bank Nigeria, Dr Olayemi Cardoso for the position of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The senate will also screen four nominees for the positions of CBN Deputy Governors, who will join forces with Cardoso to steer affairs of the apex bank in the next five years.

In a statement by the Media Office of the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, the Senate will screen all the nominees following its resumption from its annual recess.

The senate had on Aug. 8, adjourned sitting for its annual recess.

The statement reads: “The senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will resume plenary on Tuesday, Sept. 26. We will consider the screening of Dr Cardoso at the Committee of the Whole.

“Cardoso will be screened alongside four deputy governors namely: Mrs Emem Usoro, Mr Muhammad Dattijo, Mr Philip Ikeazor and Dr Bala Bello.

“Besides, the senate has scheduled to screen the ministerial nominees: Dr Jamila Ibrahim and Mr Ayodele Olawande, respectively designated as Minister of Youth and Minister of State for Youth on Oct. 3.”

President Bola Tinubu had on Sept. 15, approved the nomination of Cardoso to serve as the new Governor of CBN.

Tinubu also approved the nomination of four deputy governors for a term of five years each at the first instance, pending their confirmation by the denate.(NAN)





