Senators Await Abuja Disco To Restore Power Supply

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senators, on Tuesday, awaited the Abuja Electricity Distribution PLC to restore electricity supply before the commencement of sitting.

The development threw the Red Chamber into partial blackout as the lawmakers awaited the restoration of power supply.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio would later commence plenary after power was restored some minutes later.

Akpabio apologised for the outage and the heat in the Chamber, disclosing that about nine offices still experienced outage as work was ongoing to rectify the situation.

Recall that the Abuja Electricity Distribution PLC in February threatened to disconnect the electricity supply of 86 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over a total debt of N47.1bn.

Some of the MDAs include the Ministry of Finance, Information, Budget, Works and Housing, barracks, Nigeria Police Force, Presidential Villa, CBN Governor, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and state liaison offices in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).