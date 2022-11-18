Senegal Finally Accept Fate On Mane’s Injury

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the World Cup after being unable to recover from injury in time – in a cruel blow to Senegal.

Mane suffered a knee injury in Bayern Munich’s 6-1 win over Werder Bremen earlier this month, which put into doubt his hopes of competing at the tournament.

The German champions said at the time that the forward had an injury ‘to the head of his right fibula’.

He was included in Senegal’s squad for the tournament in Qatar despite his tournament participation being put in doubt.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse had been optimistic when discussing Mane’s injury earlier this month, but the Bayern forward has now been ruled out of the showpiece event, after the news was confirmed by the Senegalese Football Federation.

In a short statement, they said: ‘The FSF wishes a speedy recovery to its player Sadio Mane, package for the World Cup.’

The forward now requires surgery on the knee injury that he suffered earlier this month.

However, a further MRI scan that was completed on Thursday outlined that surgery would be needed.

Cisse’s optimism that his star man would be fit was evident earlier this month when he said: ‘We are monitoring the situation and we sent a doctor from the federation.

‘On Thursday, Sadio spent the whole day in Munich before travelling to Austria for further tests. The good news is that he does not need an operation.

Mane is the latest in a long-line of star names who are set to miss this year’s World Cup due to injury, which includes Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, Diogo Jota and Reece James.