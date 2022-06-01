Scores Abducted As Bandits Block Kaduna Highway, Set Vehicles Ablaze

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some travelers have been allegedly abducted by bandits along Kaduna-Birnin-Gwari road in Kaduna state.

According to available information, the bandits were said to have blocked the highway on Tuesday to attack the travelers and eight vehicles were burnt down by the bandits during the attack.

Ibrahim Nagwari, chairman of Birnin Gwari vanguards for security and good governance, confirmed this development in a statement.

According to Nagwari, the bandits blocked motorists with security escorts between Kuriga and Manini, near Udawa area of the state, and abducted an unspecified number of people.

“Today 31st May, 2022, terrorists along Birnin-Gwari- Kaduna highway intercepted a convoy of motorists with security escorts between Kuriga and Manini near Udawa and preyed on an unspecified number of people that were abducted into the bush,” the statement reads.

“In the last four days terrorists had lay siege on motorists on Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway, abducting as well as killing and wounding many innocent citizens, yet our people are reduced to silence mode with no reportage of the ugly situation nor any move by the authorities to show concern on the deteriorating security around Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway.

“In the sad event today, eight vehicles were set ablaze by the terrorists, while an unaccounted number of innocent motorists mostly women and children were waylaid into the bush by the terrorists for ransom.

“We had always appreciated efforts of security personnel in their passion to curtail the precarious insecurity bedeviling Birnin-Gwari general area. But, our people have reached a point of no return, hence the need for the people of Birnin-Gwari and communities along the Kaduna-Birnin-Gwari highway to halt with immediate effect travelling on this notorious highway from tomorrow till the security situation improves.”

The Kaduna police command is yet to speak concerning the development.