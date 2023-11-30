Sevilla Crash Out Of Champions League After PSV Comeback

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sevilla crashed out of the Champions League on Wednesday, throwing away a two-goal lead in a 3-2 defeat by PSV Eindhoven.

Leading through goals from Sergio Ramos and Youssef En-Nesyri, Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos was sent off for two bookings in four minutes and it opened the door for PSV’s fightback.

The Dutch side silenced Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium as Ismael Saibari volleyed home for the visitors and then Nemanja Gudelj bundled into his own net.

United States forward Ricardo Pepi headed home the winner in stoppage time to end Sevilla’s hopes of reaching the last 16.

PSV’s win leaves them second, a point behind Group B leaders Arsenal, who face Lens, third, later Wednesday.

Seven-time Europa League winners Sevilla could still qualify for that competition, if Arsenal beat Lens and then Sevilla do the same in the final group match.

Sevilla have not won a single game under coach Diego Alonso in the Champions League or La Liga — they have suffered four defeats and four draws since he took over in October.

“The Champions League is different, it’s decided by small details,” Ramos told Movistar.

“We dominated, we had the result in our favour and ending up with one man less killed us.”

Sevilla fans were left furious at full-time after their team snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

“It’s hard to talk in this moment, the best way is by getting results and we’re not doing that,” added Ramos.

“I understand the anger of the fans, we have to keep looking forward and thinking about the next game.”





