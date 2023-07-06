Sit-at-Home: Ohanaeze Backs Mbah

….Urges Police, Others To Take Challenge

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Igbo umbrella body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has again thrown its weight behind Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, on his vow to end the unlawful regular sit-at-home being ordered by a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Our Correspondent reports that There was tension in Enugu on Wednesday, over reports that gunmen were moving from one area to another enforcing the sit-at-home.

In a statement made available to newsmen Thursday, National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike urged the security agencies to redouble their efforts in winning the confidence of the residents.

Okwu, who said the Governor had worked his talks by providing more logistics to the police, noted that the security agencies owed a duty to ensure that hoodlums did not gain upper hand in the State.

“We want to commend the Governor of Enugu State for his steadfastness towards ending the perennial sit-at-home which has done more harm than good.

Okwu added “We, the Ohanaeze youths have been in the forefront demanding for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, but we have always said that sit-at-home will not bring Kanu out.

“Governor Peter Mbah showed leadership by meeting with President Tinubu over Kanu’s incarceration and we are sure the Tinubu government will give the request a positive consideration once his cabinet is formed.

“The Governor has also provided more operational vehicles for the police to aid their rapid response.

“Ohanaeze youths applaud the governor for being firm and unshaken in his ban of sit-at-home.”

Okwu expressed worry that security agencies were not living up to expectations.

“However, we are calling on the police and other security agencies to rise up to the challenge. If they were proactive, the confusion witnessed on Wednesday would not happen.

“But the security agencies were nowhere to be found at the strategic locations until news of reported attacks spread across the State. This should not be.

“Considering the high concentration of various security wings within the Enugu metropolis, their presence should have been felt in most of the strategic locations early in the morning.

“We, therefore, call on them to join hands with the Governor in his vow to secure the people of Enugu State.

” There is no doubt that Governor Peter Mbah is prepared, in a hurry to develop Enugu State, he should be given all the support”.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



