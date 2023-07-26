Sit-At-Home: One Feared Killed As Enugu Traders Protest Sealing Of Shops

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – One unidentified person was feared killed on Wednesday as traders of Ogbete Main Market in Enugu State protested the sealing off of their shops by the state government.

The Governor Peter Mbah administration in Enugu State had sealed some commercial banks and some shops for allegedly observing an illegal Monday sit-at-home order enforced by a faction of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Enugu and other five South-East states.The state government had earlier warned that it would seal off shops of those who refuse to open business of Monday in the name of sit-at-home.

In protest, traders whose business premises were sealed trooped out on Wednesday to express their displeasure over the development.

However, they were dispersed by the officers of the Enugu State Police Command who asked them to go back to businesses and leave the streets.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



